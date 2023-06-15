Senegal: 16 deaths in protests over opposition leader's sentencing

At least 16 people died in the deadliest unrest in Senegal in a decade. The unrest was sparked off by a prison sentence handed down to the firebrand opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko. Protesters, who took to the streets in thousands, claim the charges against Sonko are politically motivated. Supermarkets and gas stations were ransacked and vehicles set ablaze. Riot police responded with tear gas & what rights groups claimed "excessive force". Cracking the whip, the government arrested over five hundred people. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.