SCO Summit 2023: Rajnath Singh chairs SCO Defence Ministers meeting in New Delhi
Defence Ministers of China and Russia attended the crucial defence ministers’ SCO meeting in New Delhi on Friday. It was the first time that leaders of China and India met since the Galwan clash. Amid the ongoing border tensions with China, what will be India’s long-term expectations from the SCO grouping? Vikram Chandra finds out from former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal and foreign policy commentator, Indrani Bagchi.