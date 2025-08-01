LOGIN
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 18:59 IST
Scientists make rhino horns radioactive to stop poachers
Scientists in South Africa have started making rhino horns slightly radioactive as a radical measure to deter poachers. Watch the video to know more on this!

