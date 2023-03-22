Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman says, 'no more easy cash for Pak' as its economy teeters on edge

WION Video Team  | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have pushed Pakistan's economy to the brink of collapse. The global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country in 2022 have compounded woes. Now, Saudi Arabia has reportedly decided not to provide any further bailouts or interest-free loans to Pakistan. As per reports, even the Pakistani military chief couldn't convince Saudi crown prince to release emergency funding for the country.