Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman says, 'no more easy cash for Pak' as its economy teeters on edge
Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have pushed Pakistan's economy to the brink of collapse. The global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country in 2022 have compounded woes. Now, Saudi Arabia has reportedly decided not to provide any further bailouts or interest-free loans to Pakistan. As per reports, even the Pakistani military chief couldn't convince Saudi crown prince to release emergency funding for the country.