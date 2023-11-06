World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy shows resilience in October | World Business Watch
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 06, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The non-oil sector in Saudi Arabia had its greatest employment growth in nine years in October as the world's largest crude exporter looks to diversify.
trending now
Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy shows resilience in October | World Business Watch
Google Meet's 'on-the-go' mode for meetings on the move feature
Gal Gadot organises a screening showcasing Hamas' atrocities
Turkish Pro-Palestinian protesters storm near US base in Adana
Women-led hedge funds outperform in last 16 years | World Business News
recommended videos
Cost of conflict: Israel's cost of war with Hamas estimated at $51 billion | World Business Watch
Tech giants express concerns about Q4 expansion | World Business News
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI WC: Concerns over player safety dominate the build-up to the game
Matthew Perry's death: What will happen to Perry's 'FRIENDS' residual?
Israel-Hamas war: Jordan air-drops medical relief to Gaza, Russia flies in humanitarian aid
recommended videos
Cost of conflict: Israel's cost of war with Hamas estimated at $51 billion | World Business Watch
Tech giants express concerns about Q4 expansion | World Business News
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI WC: Concerns over player safety dominate the build-up to the game
Matthew Perry's death: What will happen to Perry's 'FRIENDS' residual?