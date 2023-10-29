Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at crypto tria

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
FTX founder and ex-crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-fried has begun testifying in his own defence at his fraud trial. He said that "Lot of people got hurt" when the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed last year. But insisted he did not defraud anyone or steal billions of dollars from customers.

