Sahara Group Chief Subrata Roy's passing and regulatory challenges

The financial aftermath following the passing of the Chief of Sahara group Subrata Roy. SEBI, the Capital Market regulator, is grappling with undistributed funds exceeding 25,000 CR rupees. As per SEBI's latest annual report, the regulator issued $16 million in refunds over 11 years to investors of two Sahara group firms. However, the total amount deposited in specially open bank accounts for repayment has aged to more than 3 billion US dollars.