Russia's growing clout in SCO grouping
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at this year's SCO Summit his first at a Global Summit since a short-lived Mutiny last month when the head of the Wagner mercenary group led a failed rebellion against the Kremlin. During the virtual gathering, Putin told Asian leaders that the Russian people were more united than ever the Russian people are Consolidated as never before. To know more watch this interview with International Affairs Analyst, Dr Gilbert Doctrow.