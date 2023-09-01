Russian, Turkish FMs discuss future of grain deal, bilateral relations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
During talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Thursday in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov covered bilateral relations, the prospective reactivation of the Black Sea grain accord, and Moscow's alternative to the pact. According to the Russian foreign minister, they talked about the difficulties that have arisen since the Black Sea grain export agreement was terminated.

