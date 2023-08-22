Russian Tu-22M3 bomber destroyed in drone strike

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
The Tu-22M3 is a long-range supersonic missile carrier bomber. It is designed to destroy sea and ground-based targets by means of guided missiles and aerial bombs. The backfire is a conventionally designed aircraft with a variable-swept low wing. Now, as per the Russia air force handbook, the tu-22m3 can hit speeds of over 2-thousand kilometres per hour. it has a range of over 5-thousand kilometres. The bomber boasts of a service ceiling of 13.5 kilometres. In its final form, the Tu-22M3 was put into service in 1989.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos