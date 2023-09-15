Russian Air Superiority: Kyiv's Current Fleet of fighters older than modern Ukraine itself

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Ukraine is struggling to counter russian air and artillery superiority. With depleted strength and dated aircraft, the Ukrainian Air Force is suffering. The Ukrainians fly Soviet-era jets like Sukhois and Migs. The country's current fleet of warplanes is older than modern Ukraine itself. President Zelensky has been pressing Western allies to provide it with modern jets to help defend itself against Russia. Will Kyiv get the Gripen fighter?

