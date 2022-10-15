Russia: Woman leaves note on Putin's parents' grave, gets 5-year jail term

Published: Oct 15, 2022, 10:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Russian woman has been charged for desecrating the grave of Russian President Vladimir Putin's parents' grave. 60-year-old has been detained after she visited the cemetery and left a note at the Russian President's parents' grave.
