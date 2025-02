It has been 3 years since Russia invaded Ukraine, but a change in America's Presidency has fast-tracked a potential peace agreement between the two sides. Trump has also sidelined key European NATO allies and Ukraine itself from these critical discussions. With higher stakes and Kyiv's autonomy on the line, the Ukrainian president has made his own offer to step aside. Speaking at a forum in Kyiv on Sunday, the Ukrainian president made the rare offer to resign from his position if it meant that the country will obtain peace and NATO membership. Watch in for more details!