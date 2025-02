Russia has told the United States in talks in Riyadh that it opposed any NATO member sending troops to Ukraine as part of a ceasefire. The UK has said that it wants to send troops to Ukraine, France has backed the move, but Germany and other European nations are yet to make up their minds. Commenting on the results of the negotiations, Lavrov said Russia and the United States agreed to establish a process for settling the Ukraine conflict and to remove barriers for diplomatic missions.