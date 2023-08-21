Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces recaptured three square kilometer in Bakhmut

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of the heads of all the country's regional military recruitment centres on Friday amid concerns about corruption. Zelenskiy said a review of Ukraine's recruiting centres revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos