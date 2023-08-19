Russia-Ukraine War: Troop deaths and injuries touch half million

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
After Ukraine claimed to have liberated a minor settlement on the southern front, the Russian president convened a meeting with his top military officials in Rostov-on-Don. In the meantime, Moscow asserted that it had destroyed a missile over Crimea.

