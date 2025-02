On the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, explosions were reported at the Russian consulate building in Marseille on Monday. The Kremlin has stated that Russia is urging France to increase security measures, claiming that the incident appears to be an act of terrorism. Meanwhile, Ukraine marked the beginning of the fourth year of its war with Russia on February 24 by hosting several European and world leaders for a summit. The leaders reiterated their support for the war-torn country at a time when Ukraine's reliance on its staunchest ally, the United States, remains uncertain. Can Kyiv and Washington find a way to salvage their situation and support Ukraine effectively? Or will the disagreement between the presidents of the two countries hinder any chances of peace for Ukraine?