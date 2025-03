Russia is raining fire on Ukraine, intensifying its attacks across multiple Ukrainian cities and on the front lines. This comes even as Russia and the United States are set to hold ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia next week. Russia has targeted the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa in one of the biggest drone attacks, sparking fires during Czech President Petr Pavel's visit to the country. Ukraine claims that at least three teenagers were injured, and these are images of firefighters struggling to douse the fire.