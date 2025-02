As Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine, Trump’s special envoy for Kyiv and Moscow, Keith Kellogg, has said that a deal could be negotiated within months between both nations to end the war. In an interview with Fox, the special envoy lauded U.S. President Donald Trump as a dealmaker. He also added that both Trump and he are working on a deal that will end the all-out war between Russia and Ukraine. Watch in for more details!