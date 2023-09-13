Russia to send business delegation to Chennai; Indian port minister conveys about Russian interests

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Now a sea route between Russia's far east and India's Southern port in Chennai could be possible in the near future talks are on for the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor. Russia has shown interest in sending a business delegation to Chennai to explore business.

