Russia steps up assault in Mykolaiv, military barrack hit by airstrikes

Mar 20, 2022, 10:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Today is day 25 of the Russia-Ukraine war, still, there are no signs of a truce. Russia has stepped up the assault in Mykolaiv. Ukraine has not released the official death toll, but more than 50 soldiers were killed in the air raid.
