/UK gains access to Google's latest AI

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 16:06 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 16:06 IST
The United Kingdom has gained access to Google’s latest artificial intelligence technology, marking a significant development in the country’s efforts to expand AI capabilities and innovation. The move could support advancements in research, public services and the technology sector while strengthening the UK’s position in the global AI race. The development also highlights Google’s growing role in providing advanced AI tools and solutions.