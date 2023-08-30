Russia: Private funeral held for late Wagner Chief Prigozhin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to attend Wagner Chief Prigozhin's funeral. As the security in St Petersburg is being ramped up for the speculated funeral plans of the Wagner Chief. The Kremlin spokesperson said that the Russian authorities are also not the aware of the funeral arrangements.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos