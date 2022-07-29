Russia: Moscow district court fines WhatsApp, Snapchat over breaching data law

Published: Jul 29, 2022, 11:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Two tech firms in Russia are in the soup now for not following domestic laws on data privacy. A Russian court has found that meta platforms including WhatsApp and Snapchat for not saving data of Russian users within countries boundaries.
Read in App