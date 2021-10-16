'Risks from Evergrande is controllable,' China breaks silence on crisis

Oct 16, 2021, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Evergrande owes more than 300 billion dollars to its creditors in China and around the world. The China central bank is calling it an 'individual case', ignoring the fact that millions could lose money as the real estate giant stares at bankruptcy.
Read in App