Reports: Ukraine uses 'Mini-Grads' against Russia in Zaporizhzhia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate as Moscow has unleashed all its might. While Kyiv is leaving no stone unturned in its defence but do you know there's more to Ukraine's Arsenal than Western-supplied weapons? Apart from the United States M-142 high mass and UK's M-270 rocket launchers, Ukraine is also deploying custom-built mini rocket launchers on the battlefield called Mini-Grads. These weapons use paths taken from Soviet-era ammunition.

