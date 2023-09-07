Report: Sri Lankan intelligence was aware of 2019 bomb plot

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
On the 21st of April 2019, a group of Sri Lankans inspired by the Islamic State carried out six coordinated suicide bombings in churches and tourist hotels 269 people were killed in these attacks including worshipers at the Easter Sunday Services. Four years later the Wickremasinghe-led government is getting up to probe whether the state intelligence service was complicit in one of the most devastating extremist attacks in Sri Lankan history.

