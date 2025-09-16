LOGIN
Recent Data Shows Delhi's Sex Ratio Drops for Fourth Consecutive Year

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 22:52 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 22:52 IST
Delhi's sex ratio declines further in 2024 as sex ratio drops to 920 females per 1,000 males. Experts say could have serious social consequences down the line.

