LIVE TV
Omicron
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Omicron
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Ready to engage in good faith with Russia, says NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg
Feb 15, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is willing to sit down with Russia for talks on how to find a diplomatic way forward as tensions mount over a feared invasion of Ukraine.
Read in App