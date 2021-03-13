Rasool Rezaie reinvents himself as a mushroom farmer in Kabul

Mar 13, 2021, 08.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Rasool Rezaie who despite being deported from Russia reinvents himself as a mushroom farmer. Rezaie starts cultivating Mushrooms in one room at his home, now takes 30 kg of oyster mushrooms to the market every day. WION brings the report.
