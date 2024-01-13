Ram temple consecration ceremony is international global event says Mauritius FM Maneesh Gobin

Mauritius foreign minister Maneesh Gobin has termed Ram temple consecration ceremony as "international global event" and a "Diwali". Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal exclusively from Mauritius, he said, "Since December it has started and nowadays it is like a build up. Here we are calling it 2024, double Diwali, double Diwali meaning, one Diwali in January, and then another Diwali which is a regular Diwali". In response to a plea from the Mauritius Sanatan Dharma Temples Federation to Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Mauritius has approved a 2-hour special break for public officials of Hindu faith to participate in prayer and observation during the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The foreign minister said PM Pravind Jugnauth will participate in the ceremonies locally. FM Maneesh also spoke about the anti India campaign in Maldives.