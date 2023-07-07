Raids, militants and devastation; What is happening in the West Bank?

At least 13 people have been killed and hundreds displaced after Israel finished what it calls a military operation in the West Bank. The colony's oldest refugee camp now mirrors a massacre site. Palestinians have returned to their homes after they earlier fled the horror. The scenes are unimaginable to them. Their lives, and their houses all flattened in two days of deadly assault. In between global slamming, Israel justifies its actions, calling them necessary to neutralise the terror threat. Ghadi Francis gets you all the details.