Race for White House: 59% Republican voters support Donald Trump in new opinion poll | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
91 felony indictments against Donald Trump but the former US President appears to be unstoppable. New Wall Street Journal opinion polls show that he is leading the Republican campaign for the 2024 Presidential elections.

