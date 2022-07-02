Qatar's weird diktats for FIFA World Cup: Confusion over display of pride flags

Jul 02, 2022
Qatar has two new rules for the FIFA World cup. The first rule is no extramarital encounters as it could cost you almost seven years in jail and second rule is pride flags are allowed now at the 2022 World Cup.
