'Putin's chef' vs Defence Minister: Where has Wagner operated?

Prigozhin was convicted of robbery and assault in 1981, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Following his release, he opened a restaurant business in St. Petersburg in the 1990s. It was in this capacity that he got to know vladimir putin, then the city’s deputy mayor. Prigozhin used that connection to develop a catering business and won lucrative Russian government contracts that earned him the nickname, 'Putin’s chef'. He later expanded into other areas, including media and an infamous internet troll factory that led to his indictment in US For meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Prigozhin recently acknowledged founding, leading, and financing the shadowy Wagner company.