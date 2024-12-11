Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said that the appearance of the Oreshnik missile system in service with the Russian army "minimizes the need to use nuclear weapons."
Putin: Oreshnik Minimises the Need to Use Nuclear Weapons | GRAVITAS
