/Purple Protest: South African Women Demand Action Over Gender Violence

Published: Nov 21, 2025, 20:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 20:08 IST
South African women are leading a Purple Revolution, demanding that gender-based violence (GBV) be declared a national disaster. The movement, which began as a viral social media campaign, is gaining global attention.
Celebrities, citizens, and nations are showing solidarity by changing their profile pictures to purple, the color associated with GBV awareness. The campaign will culminate in a nationwide shutdown ahead of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.