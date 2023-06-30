Protest rage on for third night in France as President Macron attends Elton John concert

Paris is burning. For the third night running, pitched battles are being fought in the suburbs of Paris. But even as riots continue across france, the French President Emmanuel Macron has been missing in action. He was spotted, instead grooving to a selection of Elton John hits. Macron is now trying to reformulate a plan to contain the chaos as he will be holding a new crisis meeting today. For this he will have to cut short a trip to Brussels where he is attending a European Union Summit.