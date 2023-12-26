LIVE TV

Poonch Terror Attack: Indian army chief visits J&K's Poonch district

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The visit comes days after terrorists ambushed an army convoy. Army Chief General Manoj Pande's message to the Indian Army, 'remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges."

