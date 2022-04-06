Poll: 40% of voters under 35 years likely to abstain from voting in the French election

Apr 06, 2022, 01:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
IPSOS poll shows 40% voters under 35 years likely to abstain from elections. Voters say that candidates do not address their issues. Macron poised to win first round, first phase of polling to be held on 10th April.
