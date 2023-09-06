PM Modi to visit Indonesia to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit from 5 to 7 September. This is going to be the first summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.

