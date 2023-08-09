PM Modi thinks Manipur is not in India, says Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Lok Sabha

I have just spoken the truth, I apologize if it hurts you, my BJP colleagues, you don't have to fear me today, says Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Lok Sabha. I'm talking about the killing of my mother in Manipur, Manipur is my second mother. Each day you're letting violence, you're killing my mother. Indian Armed Forces can bring peace in Manipur within one day, but you're not doing it because you want to kill Bharat Mata in Manipur. Our PM doesn't listen to the voice of our people, our PM listens to only two people - Amit Shah & Adani. You are throwing kerosene in the entire nation, first you did so in Manipur and now you're doing it in Haryana.