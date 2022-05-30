PM Modi lauds India’s 100 unicorns milestone, says trend reflects spirit of new India

Published: May 30, 2022, 08:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the rapid growth of unicorns across the country and said the trend has reflected the forceful spirit of 'new India' during 89th edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat'.
