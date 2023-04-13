Pentagon secrets singes allies | US document: Serbia has committed to sending lethal aid to Kyiv
A Russian jet almost shot down a British spy aircraft flying over the Black Sea in September 2022. This was confirmed by a New York Times report and by two US Officials. They said it was a much more serious incident than originally portrayed. And that it could have been synonymous to an act of war. The close-call incident was also mentioned in the classified US Documents recently leaked on the internet.