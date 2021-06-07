Pelicans befriend Cuban man living by the sea

Jun 07, 2021, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
For the past two decades, the 62-year old Leonardo Carrillo has cared for the colony of around 100 brown pelicans that land in his village of Guanimar in December to spend the winter months there before heading back northwards for the summer.
