Panic, fear & the western apathy as twin blasts rock Kabul airport

Aug 27, 2021, 09:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A few hours after the blasts hit Kabul airport huge crowd gathered outside the airport to the point of breathlessness. Airport authorities have resorted to firing tear gas to control the crowd. WION's Anas Mallick brings you a ground report.
