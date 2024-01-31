Pakistan | Toshakhana case: Imran Khan, wife handed over 14-year sentence

What is Toshakhana? Established in 1974, Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture. It has valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs and expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords. What is the case?