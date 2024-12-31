In 2024, a total of 270 terrorists were killed by security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This included some high-profile militants with bounties on their heads, according to a report from the Provincial Police Department. The security forces arrested 802 suspects during anti-terror operations. In cases related to terrorism, the conviction rate also increased significantly from 13.3% last year to 38% in 2024. Watch in for more details!