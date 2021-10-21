Pakistan minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Kabul; border management, refugee crisis on agenda

Oct 21, 2021, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On the heels of the Moscow format talks, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Kabul, he is expected to meet senior Taliban leaders. Our correspondent Anas Mallick has been tracking all the developments.
