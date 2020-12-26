LIVE TV
Pakistan government delays the release of men accused of murdering Daniel Pearl
Dec 26, 2020, 05.10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of four men accused of orchestrating the 2002 kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, including the main suspect earlier sentenced to death for masterminding the killing.
